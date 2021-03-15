Indianapolis mayor and Indiana Sports Corp to kick off ‘Do Your Dance’ campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Sports Corp and Mayor Joe Hogsett will kick off March Madness with the “Do Your Dance” campaign inside Banker’s Life Fieldhouse at 10 a.m.

It’s an initiative to celebrate the excitement of the tournament and recognize all of the hard work to make it possible in Indianapolis. Frontline and essential workers are being highlighted throughout this campaign, including Hoosiers across the state for their dedication to the sport of basketball and the community.

Indiana Sports Corp is asking fans to show off team spirit by sharing their favorite dance move on social media with #DoYourDance.

There will be performances from local dancers throughout March and into April. Click here to view the schedule.