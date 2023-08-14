Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to announce $1.561 billion 2024 budget

Mayor Joe Hogsett talks during a news conference Aug. 24, 2022, in the Mayor's Office Conference Room on the 25th floor of the City-County Building at 200 E. Washington St.,, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will propose the more than $1.561 billion 2024 budget at 7 p.m. during the August City-County Council meeting.

If passed, this will be the largest budget in the city’s history, coming in at a total $1,561,420,993. This is an increase of nearly $100 million from last year’s budget of $1,462,055,326, making this a 6.7% increase for the city.

The budget focuses heavily on public safety, community violence reduction, infrastructure,

and neighborhoods. It will be the city’s 7th balanced budget and utilizes revenue growth to fund the budget increase, not a tax increase.

The budget includes the highest Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department budget allocation at nearly $324 million, an increase of nearly 3.4% from last year’s $313 million.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will see an increase of 12.7% to just under $130 million.

The Indianapolis Fire Department will also get a budget increase of 7.26%, totaling more than $255 million.

Also under the public safety budget is the Office of Public Health and Safety. That office is budgeted more than $30 million for 2024, a 33% increase from last year’s nearly $23 million.

The Violence Reduction Strategy was originally funded with American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars. This budget contained $4.5 million to make this program a permanent fixture of OPHS.

The Department of Public Works is executing a five-year $1.1 billion capital plan. Next year, the department will get nearly $232 million to fix roads and make other infrastructure updates. This is a 5% increase from last year’s budget.

The budget will go up for a final vote in October, but first must make its way through the committees.

The 2024 Proposed Budget document provides both the allocated budget for each department in 2023 and the revised budget after changes were made. Occasionally departments saw an increase in spending over the allocated budget.

When calculating percentage increases, New 8 used the revised budget for each department to accurately show how much each department spent.

The proposed 2024 budget can be viewed below.