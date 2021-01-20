Indianapolis members of Kamala Harris’ college sorority celebrate Inauguration Day

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks in Washington. On Monday, Sept. 7, Harris will travel to Milwaukee, her first traditional campaign trip. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kamala Harris has received support from members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA). Harris will be the first vice president and member of the oldest black college sorority in the nation.

Indianapolis chapter Alpha Mu Omega is hosting a virtual watch party and will recognize local women of AKA who are making history in Indiana.

Connection chairman of the chapter Ebony Barney said they will highlight Vanessa Summers as the first African American woman to serve the Indiana House Democratic Caucus Chairman, the first African American and woman Marion County Coroner LeeAndrea Sloan and the first Black Marion County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Lynch since the court was created in 1816.

“To anyone that can see themselves in our current and upcoming leadership, that’s going to help drive more representation within our community to aspire to take leadership positions,” said Barney.

Barney mentioned members handed out 500 “get out and vote” yard signs in the community during the presidential election and put up a billboard near 38th and Capitol streets.

Alpha Mu Omega partnered with the African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI), Greater Indianapolis NAACP and Women4Change to share where people can register to vote and polling sites.

“We are a non-partisan organization so we’re not promoting any particular candidate over another, but we are quite proud of our sorority sister,” she added.

The AKA also said Alpha Mu Omega lobbied for legislative change on Capitol Hill last February.

Chapter members spoke with local legislatures about statewide legislative issues that support the AKA Excellence International Program including civil rights, social justice, federal and state funding for Historical Black Universities (HBCUs), access to healthcare, economic empowerment, voting rights and criminal justice reform.