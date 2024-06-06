Indianapolis Men’s Chorus: Harmonizing inclusivity and excellence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Men’s Chorus isn’t just about music; it’s about community. Entertaining, educating and promoting inclusivity through musical excellence, the IMC stands tall as a beacon of harmony and unity.

Stephen McCoy, executive director and Greg Sanders, artistic director of the IMC stopped by WISH-TV studios to chat with Daybreak anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the chorus’ legacy and upcoming performance at Indy Pride.

“We’re so excited to sing at the pride festival as well. You know, we’ve been singing at this for the past 34 years,” said McCoy.

The IMC operates as a volunteer chorus, seamlessly blending a diverse range of repertoire with finesse and spirit. From classical to contemporary, their performances captivate audiences with agility and grace.

“We get to do lots of collaborations in town. We perform regularly at the orchestra; we do mainstage shows and we do things at the Fringe Festival. So, it’s always changing and always, and that’s what keeps it fresh now,” said Sanders.

Beyond their own productions, the IMC has graced the stage alongside local and national artists and performing groups. Collaborations have included artist such as Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli, as well as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The chorus has notably contributed to productions such as “Anything Goes in Concert,” “Leading Men of Broadway,” “Broadway Standing Ovations!” and “Hello, Dolly!” Additionally, they have lent their voices to projects with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir and the Butler University Chorale.

This Saturday, the IMC is set to perform at the Indy Pride Festival, further cementing their commitment to fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity through music.

“We’ve been singing in that for so many years and it’s been so important to us, and a great way for us to, again, connect with our community,” said Sanders.

For those looking to support their mission, the IMC welcomes financial contributions, volunteer involvement and creative participation. Interested singers can audition annually at the end of August, while opportunities for volunteer work are available at all levels of engagement.

To learn more about the Indianapolis Men’s Chorus, upcoming performances, or how to get involved, click here.