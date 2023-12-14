Search
Indianapolis mom charged in death of 9-month-old daughter

Lights flash on an IMPD patrol car. Prosecutors have charged a Marion County woman in the death of her 9-month-old daughter, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman from Indianapolis faces charges after the death of her infant daughter.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, child abuse detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Riley Hospital for Children on a report of an unresponsive 9-month-old girl.

The infant was badly injured and was listed in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Child abuse investigators spoke with several witnesses, collected forensic evidence, and identified the girl’s mother as a suspect.

On Friday, Dec. 8, IMPD arrested 36-year-old Ingrid Marleni-Hernandez for battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.

The baby girl’s injuries were too severe and she died on Monday. The Marion County coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Marion County prosecutors charged Marleni-Hernandez with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death.

Investigators say they will release the little girl’s name once they have notified other family members.

