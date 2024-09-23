Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Moms: Avoiding retirement regrets

Indy Moms Blog: Avoiding retirement regrets

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms’ Andee Bookmyer appeared Wednesday on “Daybreak” to talk about avoiding retirement regrets.

A poll asked people in their 70s and 80s, and asked their top five retirement regrets. Topping the list was not retiring sooner. “The younger we can retire, the more we’re going to be able to enjoy travel and family activities and maybe some new hobbies.”

The other regrets were not spending enough, not taking better care of health, not having hobbies, and not traveling more.

Find details in the Indianapolis Moms blog.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What the Fed rate cut...
Business /
IU lands commitment from in-state...
College Basketball /
Noblesville High School Class of...
Local News /
Tia Justice: Mrs. Indiana Plus...
News /
Sunday win = Monday glamor:...
Local News /
Indianapolis police say missing 10-year-old...
Local News /
Allen defense wants Delphi Murders...
News /
Amid FAFSA delays, Hoosier education...
Education /