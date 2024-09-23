Indianapolis Moms: Avoiding retirement regrets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms’ Andee Bookmyer appeared Wednesday on “Daybreak” to talk about avoiding retirement regrets.

A poll asked people in their 70s and 80s, and asked their top five retirement regrets. Topping the list was not retiring sooner. “The younger we can retire, the more we’re going to be able to enjoy travel and family activities and maybe some new hobbies.”

The other regrets were not spending enough, not taking better care of health, not having hobbies, and not traveling more.

Find details in the Indianapolis Moms blog.