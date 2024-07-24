Indianapolis Moms: Back-to-school day date tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As kids get ready to head back to school, it’s the perfect time for you and your partner to schedule a day date or two.

If you’re single, it could be a great opportunity to add some spark to a budding romance. Lauren Schregardus from Indianapolis Moms stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins to share her favorite day date ideas.

Golf and Lunch

“I’m a big golfer, so I’m a little biased towards this one,” Schregardus said. “It’s a great way to get out, walk, get some exercise, and spend time with your partner. There are plenty of area public courses like Pleasant Run in Irvington or Sahm Park. After you play nine or 18 holes, you can enjoy a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant.”

Walk, Ride, or Hike

“There are so many great hikes and walks around town,” Schregardus said. “You can go to Monon Trail, Garfield Park, or Eagle Creek Park. Be spontaneous—pack a lunch, have a picnic, or just find a great spot to relax after your hike.”

Art and Beer Garden

“Newfields has some great art, whether you want to stay indoors or outdoors,” Schregardus said. “They also have a beer garden. You can enjoy the art and head to the beer garden for food and different brews with your partner.”

Indianapolis Indians Game

“People often think of Indians games or any sporting event as an evening activity,” Schregardus said. “But the Indians offer day games. There’s one coming up in August that starts at 1:35 p.m. It’s the perfect time to watch some baseball, eat a hot dog, and spend quality time with your partner.”

Volunteer Together

“What better way to get to know someone or bond with somebody than by volunteering?” Schregardus said. “NeighborLink Indianapolis has plenty of options for daytime volunteer activities. You and your partner can sign up, bond, and give back to the community.”

