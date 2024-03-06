Indianapolis Moms: Best places to watch the solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible throughout the continental United States.

Indianapolis is in the path of totality for the event, meaning the moon will completely block the sun.

Kait Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms says the city is a “prime viewing area,” with many people expected to travel to our area to watch.

Anyone looking to plan for easily accessible and budget-friendly places to view the attraction can check out the following options that Baumgartner recommends.

White River State Park Free outdoor festival

40 food trucks, vendors, art, and open green space for eclipse viewing

Free glasses (first come first serve)

Yoga and Tabata classes and brass quintet performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Civic Square in Carmel Food and drink vendors

Live musical performances

Educational information

Live updates from eclipse experts

Free public event Indianapolis Motor Speedway Live broadcast from NASA

Full day of programming and celebrations

Educational STEM opportunities

Merchandise

$15 ticket prices

Limited-edition solar eclipse glasses Sun King Brewery (Carmel and Fishers locations) Free Viewing Party

12 breweries and a special “Path of Totality) beer

The next solar eclipse won’t occur until the year 2153. For a full list of sites to view the eclipse, click here.

