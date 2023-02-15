Indianapolis Moms: Book recommendations for the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring break is right around the corner! It’s important to have fun while also making sure were keeping our minds sharp through reading.
Reading is fundamental. Indianapolis Moms contributor Andee Bookmyer joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to share a few interesting books to read over break!
- The Gap and The Gain: The High Achievers’ Guide to Happiness, Confidence, and Success by Dan Sullivan and Dr. Benjamin Hardy
- How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success by Julie Lythocott-Haims
- Life is Messy by Matthew Kelly
- Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
For more information, visit the Indianapolis Moms website.