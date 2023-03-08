Search
Indianapolis Moms: Breastfeeding myths

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore-Ostby, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to unpack common breastfeeding myths.

She wants mothers to be educated about breastfeeding so they can make an informed decision on how they choose to feed their baby.

Otsyby focused on four popular myths about breastfeeding:

  • Breastfeeding is natural, so it must be easy
  • Pump and dump
  • You need a freezer stash of milk
  • Babies need more and more milk as they get older

