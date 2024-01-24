Indianapolis Moms: ChatGPT is a parent’s best friend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As artificial intelligence dominates the headlines, often with concerns, some people are seeking out and celebrating the positive possibilities of it.

Megan Montague writes about how it could help parents in her Indianapolis Moms blog post. She joined Daybreak to talk about the advantages ChatGPT can give parents.

Montague says that it can help parents answer questions, especially about topics they are unfamiliar with.

“Just a few nights ago, my 2-and-a-half-year-old wanted me to explain all of the parts of a piece of farm equipment. And I’m not a farmer. I do not know the pieces of the farm equipment. So I just turned to ChatGPT and said, ‘Hey, tell me all the parts of a combine’ and lo and behold, it answered our question,” Montague said.

Here are some of Montague’s favorite uses for artificial intelligence:

1. Answering all the questions: How often has your child asked you a question you simply don’t know the answer to? It happens to me constantly, and it can be frustrating when we don’t have the time or knowledge to provide a satisfying answer. This is where ChatGPT comes in handy! 2. Simplifying the never ending daily must do list: Instead of spending hours researching a topic or trying to figure out a problem, ChatGPT can provide you with a solution in minutes. This can be a huge time-saver for busy moms who are always on the go. I often ask ChatGPT to refine my work or personal emails for better communication when I’m feeling especially caught up with my foggy mom brain. 3. Learning opportunities tool: As parents, we all want our children to learn and grow, and ChatGPT can be a great resource to help facilitate that. With its ability to answer questions and provide information on a wide range of topics, ChatGPT can help expand your child’s knowledge base and encourage curiosity. 4. A Source of entertainment: It can generate jokes and funny responses, which can be a great way to make you smile. You can even use ChatGPT to play games or have a conversation, providing a much-needed distraction from the stresses of parenting.

