Indianapolis Moms: Circle City Classic returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s premiere event, the Circle City Classic returns once again this weekend.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor DeAndrea Beaven joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the major reasons why people should come down to attend the 39th annual Circle City Classic event.

She would go on to comment how she went to a Predominantly White Institution, and never had the opportunity until now to be immersed in the experience of a Historically Black College and University.

“The bands, the football, just the overall, the halftime show, the drum majors. I mean, just everything that they will be able to experience that. You know, people like me who went to PWI, they didn’t get to experience. So, it kind of immerses you in the HBCU experience.” she said.

