Indianapolis Moms: Dealing with back-to-school stress

In this photo illustration a woman appears to be stressed or dealing with mental health issues as she sits in front of a laptop computer. (Photo Illustration by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Getting back to school can be a stressful time for many kids. Learning how to manage that stress can be especially difficult for young students.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor Lauren Schregardus joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak about how parents can help their kids deal with the stress of coming back to school.

“Coming off of summer, there’s an ample opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their kids. But that doesn’t always make the transition back to, you know, to school, easy on everybody. And it’s not just for the kids too oftentimes parents have that anxiety of separation and making sure that their kids are setup for success.” she said.

