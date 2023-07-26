Indianapolis Moms: Easing back-to-school stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students across the state are starting to return to school. The start of the school year often means high-stress levels for parents and children.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore, stopped by Daybreak to share tips on how to ease back-to-school stress.

The first tip Moore gives to parents is prioritizing. Jotting down the things that must get done before the school year starts can be helpful.

“So really take a step back because there’s about a bazillion things you could do. Your to-do list will never get done as a parent from postpartum on doesn’t matter, it just never stops it, it’s different, not better,” Moore said.

