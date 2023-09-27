Indianapolis Moms: Family Friendly Fall fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall has arrived, and so has the Indianapolis moms guide to fall fun around central Indiana.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Gráinne McConnell joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about Fall events that are fun for the family. One of the Fall events called Zoo Boo at the Indianapolis Zoo that started on Wednesday and ends Halloween night.

“It’s a fabulous time of the to go to the zoo because the animals are very active, and you’ve also got that gorgeous, colorful foliage in the background as well. They’re also going to provide some entertainment, so you might get the chance to boogie to a live DJ.” said Gráinne McConnell.

Visit the Indianapolis Mom’s website to learn more.