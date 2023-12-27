Indianapolis Moms: Family-friendly New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As New Year’s Eve approaches, there are plenty of family-friendly ways to celebrate the arrival of 2024 in central Indiana.

DeAndrea Beaven from Indianapolis Moms has some great tips for places to spend the holiday, and she wrote a blog post about it.

Beaven says, “You don’t have to stay up until midnight to ring in 2024. In fact, that sounds horrible. Can you imagine the meltdowns the next day? Check out our round-up of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations around Indianapolis.”

Here are some of Beaven’s New Year’s Eve tips:

1. Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis Where: Indiana State Museum | 650 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Event Website: Family New Year’s Eve

When: Sunday, December 31st from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

About: Ring in the New Year and welcome 2024 with music, a dance party and more! Explore all three levels of the museum and visit activity stations in the galleries. Strike a pose at one of the photo ops, get your face painted and so much more. End the night with a balloon drop and countdown celebration at 8:30 pm! Please note this is an alcohol-free event. Register at the event website. 2. Union Jack – Indianapolis Where: Union Jack | 921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

When: Sunday, December 31st from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

About: Head to Union Jack in Broad Ripple on the 31st to toast the New Year with our friends across the pond at 7:00 pm! It’s the perfect event for kids or anyone who just doesn’t want to stay up until midnight. They will provide a champagne toast, a sparkling apple cider toast, confetti, noisemakers, and a “Make-Your-Own-Confetti” project. Make sure to buy tickets for each family member so you all can be seated. 3. Family Dinner + Carriage Ride Make a reservation downtown and dress in your best to hit the town and celebrate the end of year in style at dinner. Finish up the evening with a carriage ride around the circle – best of all, you’ll be back home by 9 p.m. if you plan it out right! 4. Host a NYE Party for Family and Friends Want to stay around home? Host a party with some friends or keep it simple with just your family! Crank up the music for a dance party, keep the theme casual with a PJ attire and snack on your favorite appetizers all night long. Sometimes staying home is the best celebration of all.

See our full interview in the video in this story and read Beavin’s full blog post here.