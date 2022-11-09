Local

Indianapolis Moms: Fireplace safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will drop this weekend and with cooler weather comes a warm fireplace.

“If you have a gas fireplace, you need to check to make sure it has a mesh protective screen. A lot of builders, a lot of contractors do not install that because it is not aesthetically pleasing…you need to check to make sure you have that screen because it helps prevent these types of burns,” Kait Baumgartner, owner of Indianapolis Moms, said.

Baumgartner visited Daybreak on Wednesday to offer a few fireplace safety tips.

