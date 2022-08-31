Local

Indianapolis Moms: Guide to apple orchards and fun

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seasons are changing meaning fall activities are quickly approaching!

Indianapolis Moms contributor Megan Cain shared four family fun activities to look forward to this year:

  • Tuttle Orchard (Greenfield, IN)
  • The Apple Works (Trafalgar, IN)
  • The Apple Store at Conner Prairie (Allisonville Road)
  • Beasley’s Orchard (Danville, IN)

Cain explained some of the activities each orchard has to offer. Tuttle Orchard is hosting a “Tractor Town Kids Area” activity as well as their “You-Cut Wildflowers” activity.

The Apple Works is hosting a “U-Pick Apple Picking” activity.

The Apple Store at Conner Prairie opens Sept. 14 through Oct. 31. Multiple items will be available for purchase including hand-dipped caramel apples, apple fritters, pumpkin donuts, cider slushies, and more!

Beasley’s Orchard will open their Fall Harvest Sept. 17. It will run through Oct. 30. A few activities will include an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, apple cannons, food, yard games, and more!

Find out more information about these events on the Indianapolis Moms Blog website.

