Indianapolis Moms: Guide to apple orchards and fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seasons are changing meaning fall activities are quickly approaching!
Indianapolis Moms contributor Megan Cain shared four family fun activities to look forward to this year:
- Tuttle Orchard (Greenfield, IN)
- The Apple Works (Trafalgar, IN)
- The Apple Store at Conner Prairie (Allisonville Road)
- Beasley’s Orchard (Danville, IN)
Cain explained some of the activities each orchard has to offer. Tuttle Orchard is hosting a “Tractor Town Kids Area” activity as well as their “You-Cut Wildflowers” activity.
The Apple Works is hosting a “U-Pick Apple Picking” activity.
The Apple Store at Conner Prairie opens Sept. 14 through Oct. 31. Multiple items will be available for purchase including hand-dipped caramel apples, apple fritters, pumpkin donuts, cider slushies, and more!
Beasley’s Orchard will open their Fall Harvest Sept. 17. It will run through Oct. 30. A few activities will include an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, apple cannons, food, yard games, and more!
Find out more information about these events on the Indianapolis Moms Blog website.