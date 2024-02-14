Indianapolis Moms: Guide to Circle City summer camps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s never too early to start planning for summer vacation. In fact, the middle of winter is a prime time to start looking for summer camps for kids.

Kait Baumgartner, the owner of the Indianapolis Moms Blog, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share a few tips and tricks for getting your family ready for summer fun.

If you get too far into the year without signing up, your kiddo could end up on a waiting list, Baumgartner says.

“Plan early. Decide what locations you’re looking at, what camps you’re interested. Start planning ahead because registration is open for a lot of these camps, so get on it.”

Click the video above to watch the full interview and check out the Indianapolis Moms blog for tips, tricks, and a list of Indy-area summer camps.