Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Moms: Guide to Circle City summer camps

Indy Moms Blog: Learning about Indianapolis summer camps

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s never too early to start planning for summer vacation. In fact, the middle of winter is a prime time to start looking for summer camps for kids.

Kait Baumgartner, the owner of the Indianapolis Moms Blog, stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share a few tips and tricks for getting your family ready for summer fun.

If you get too far into the year without signing up, your kiddo could end up on a waiting list, Baumgartner says.

“Plan early. Decide what locations you’re looking at, what camps you’re interested. Start planning ahead because registration is open for a lot of these camps, so get on it.”

Click the video above to watch the full interview and check out the Indianapolis Moms blog for tips, tricks, and a list of Indy-area summer camps.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Valentine’s Day: Indianapolis couple ‘Running...
Local News /
Local basketball league produces NBA...
Local News /
Athletes in Action to host...
Local News /
‘Puppy love’ photo shoot promotes...
Local News /
Pacers Bikeshare free with promo...
Local News /
Man arrested for recording woman,...
Indiana News /
Zeroez: Don’t wait for spring...
News /
2024 NBA All-Star Game could...
Local News /