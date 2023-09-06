Indianapolis Moms: Guide to local apple orchards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Autumn season is quickly approaching and orchards are ready for families.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor Kait Baumgartner stopped by Daybreak and provided a list of local orchards and festivals for families to enjoy.

Beasley’s Orchard- Danville

Currently open until October 31 for U-pick apple season! Their fall activities are hosted every day beginning on September 16-Oct 31 and include hayrides, corn maze, and more on the weekends!

Tuttle Orchards – Greenfield

Currently, they have a variety of apples to pick – including Gala. This week is their Playdate Days where you can enjoy apple picking along with a discount rate for their Combo Passes to do the fall activities without the rush of school groups. This weekend is also the Carmel Apple Fest.

Stuckey Farm – Sheridan

Stuckey has over 37 varieties of apples to pick. Visit the farm during Apple Week September 23-24th. Don’t forget to visit the store to get your apple cider slushies and donuts to take home!

Pleasant View Orchard – Fairland

No admission or parking fees – just buy a bag and pick with your family! Tip: Bring a wagon to pull the kids along the trees. PVO has a variety of treats for the family including homemade hot apple cobbler a-la-mode and fried biscuits with apple butter.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.