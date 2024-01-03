Indianapolis Moms: Helping children deal with grief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grief can be hard to deal with, especially for children. The Indianapolis Moms provides us with advice on how to help children process that grief without being traumatized by the experience.

Indianapolis Mom’s contributor Roleen Demmings joins us on Daybreak with her own personal story on how she helped her children better understand the passing of their grandmother. One of the techniques she did was shift their perspective on what a funeral is.

“I started off by just making sure I was authentic with them. My daughter always says, Mimi lets me do whatever I want. So, she was not wearing black, she was wearing a purple tutu and we just rolled it. We kept it authentic. They called it a heaven party because there was food, all of our loved ones were there, and to them it was her being done with cancer and being able to be free from it.” said Demmings on Daybreak.

