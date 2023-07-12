Search
‘Indianapolis Moms:’ Helping new parents navigate feeding

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are many myths surrounding newborns and bottle feeding.

Dr. Lindsay Moore, Indianapolis Moms contributor, visited Daybreak on Wednesday to give viewers a few tips on bottle feeding.

She recommends sticking with smaller bottles, not increasing the nipple size with age, using paced bottle feeding, and focusing on the benefits of helping the baby safely coordinate their sucking, swallowing, and breathing.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog to learn more about bottle feeding newborns.

