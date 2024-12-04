Indianapolis Moms: Top spots for holiday fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the nights getting longer as we head into the end of the year, your family has plenty of time to see all the wonderful Christmas lights across Indianapolis.

Kait Baumgartner from Indianapolis Moms joined Daybreak to give a list of the perfect holiday events to check out Christmas lights.

Put your jammies on, grab some snacks, and hop in the car to Christmas Nights of Lights. “There’s over a million lights that are synchronize to music that plays right through your car,” Baumgartner said.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds has a new display this year that is a giant wall of lights.

The Indianapolis Zoo has their annual Christmas event this year. Christmas at the Zoo is included as long as you have a ticket for admission.

“You can go maybe see the animals for a little bit, and then go check out all the fun exhibits this year at Christmas at the Zoo,” Baumgartner said.

Not far from there is Winterlights at Newfields. Bundle up because this is a walkthrough experience, Baumgartner said, “Walk through over three million lights that are along the path. It’s a great for photo opportunities.”

“This year on Dec. 29, they do have Latkes and Lights, which is put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis to celebrate Hanukkah,” Baumgartner said.

If you want more hands-on fun for the kids, Baumgartner said, check out The Children’s Museum Winterfaire.