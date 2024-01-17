Indianapolis Moms: Indoor play activities for your kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures dropping and winds getting chilly, going outside for activities may seem a little much. Thankfully Indianapolis Moms has a list of all the fun indoor activities Hoosiers can do.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Gráinne McDonnell joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss all those different indoor areas to play in for the family. Including an Inflatable Playground in Carmel.

“It’s a full inflatable playground. I would say this is better maybe for the younger kids, they have slides, they’ve got lots of places to bounce about, but also the staff themselves will gather the Children and get them to play games as well.” McDonnell said.

Watch the full interview to learn more. Also be sure to check out the Indianapolis Moms website for a full list.