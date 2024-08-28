Indianapolis Moms: Internet safety tips for parents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the school year kicks off, it’s crucial for parents to engage in discussions with their children about essential online safety practices. In today’s digital landscape, the internet is rife with potential risks, from scammers to malicious actors, making vigilance paramount.

“Sometimes we think something sounds so great and so exciting and we’re quick to act on it but we have to take a moment to pause. If it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” explained Andee Bookmyer from Indianapolis Moms.

Bookmyer emphasizes the importance of using common sense alongside secure internet practices. She said users should avoid anything suspicious, and never open attachments or download files unless they’re certain of the sender’s identity.

“There are so many scams online via text via the phone even we have to be very conscious vigilant and aware,” Bookmyer said.

Experts advise paying attention to details, such as spotting typos or mistakes, as these can be signs of phishing attempts. Be wary of communications from mass email distributions as well.

Bookmyer also said, “If you get this email and you notice spelling mistakes or grammar mistakes or that the logo looks similar or kinda sketchy.”

To protect your online presence, use strong, unique passwords combining letters, numbers, and symbols, and enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible. Avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts to enhance your security.

