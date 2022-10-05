Local

Indianapolis Moms: It’s okay for parents to be tired

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This time of year can be pretty busy for parents. It’s full of events, activities, school, and trying to be a parent through it all.

Indianapolis Moms contributor, DeAndrea Beaven, joined Daybreak to let parents know it’s okay for parents to be tired. Beaven also published an article called “Breaking News: Moms Get Tired,” that many parents can relate to.

Beaven discussed five things to remember when moms start feeling a little overwhelmed:

  • This Stage of Life is Exhausting
  • Talk to Your Spouse/Partner
  • Everyone Needs a Break
  • Reclaim Your Time

Watch the video above for more!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy ceremony honors fallen firefighters and paramedics

Local /

‘Pet Pals TV’: Rescuing Chihuahuas

Pet Pals TV /

IU receives $1.6M grant from US Dept. of Education to help with equity in schools

Education /

Zionsville firefighter paramedic headed to prison for having, sharing child sex abuse images

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.