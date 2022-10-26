Local

Indianapolis Moms: Keeping the Halloween spirit alive through movies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall proves to be a busy time of year for parents, and many are worn out. Amid the exhaustion, there might be a more restful way to keep the spooky spirit alive.

“It’s the end of October and a lot of parents are a little burnt out. I mean, we squeeze a lot into four weeks. You’ve got the hayrides and pumpkin patches and we’re all a little over it….we’ve got some ideas for you on how you can keep the Halloween spirit alive and well, but not leave your couch,” Claire Paynard, contributor with Indianapolis Moms, said.

Paynard visited Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight movies, that aren’t too spooky, to watch with kids.

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Monsters Inc.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.