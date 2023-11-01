Indianapolis Moms: Life hacks from a working mom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Being a mother is hard enough, so why not make the little things a lot simpler? Indianapolis Moms has mother’s covered for those that work with working mom life hacks.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Lauren Schregardus joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss these little life hacks. One hack is a simple as delaying the start of the washer for clothes.

“So, with the delayed start, if you set it perfectly, you can start it just about an hour and change before you get up and then you get up and it’s ready to go. So, you just throw it in the dryer. Now, I’m not saying this will cure you of the forgetting to move it, but it does help. It saves time, especially for those of us that work out of the home.” said Schregardus.

