Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis Moms: Preparing for power outages

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Moms)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you really prepared for a power outage? You may not have what you need.

Indiana weather can be severe and can leave you in the dark. This week’s Indiana Moms segment is all about preparing for outages.

Andee Bookmyer, Indianapolis Moms contributor, visited Daybreak on Wednesday to give viewers a few tips on how to best prepare.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Court upholds transgender student bathroom...
Indiana News /
AES Indiana calls power outage...
News /
IMPD makes second arrest in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana Solicitor General to step...
Political News /
Docs: Muncie shooting result of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Bob Kravitz: Smiling and Thankful
News /
Senior citizen bus rolls over...
Local News /
Indianapolis Soccer Fans Hit the...
News /