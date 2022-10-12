Local

Indianapolis Moms: Preventing the winter blues

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colder days are coming and the winter blues aren’t too far behind.

Andee Bookmyer with Indianapolis Moms visited Daybreak on Wednesday to explain her approach to mitigating those blues, it’s called “NEAT,” and stands for “non-exercise activity thermogenesis.”

“This matters because we should care about our heart health, lowering our risk for chronic diseases and reducing our stress, that’s always a win-win. But, boosting our mood and just overall being mindful of all that opportunities that exist to move and be active…that’s great,” Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer gave a few suggestions to incorporate more activity in your day to boost your mood.

  • Get a standing desk
  • Take phone calls while pacing
  • Bag your own groceries
  • Wash your car
  • Clean the house
  • Pick up leaves
  • Walk the dog
  • Park in the back

Click the video above to watch the full interview and visit the Indianapolis Moms blog for a full list of suggestions.

