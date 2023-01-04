Local

Indianapolis Moms shares places for families to donate

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here at WISH-TV, we’re focused on family and the community. Well, so is Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner.

She says one question she’s asked frequently is where families can donate to local places around Indianapolis. Baumgartner shared a few recommendations for those interested in donating to help the community.

  • Indy Book Project
  • Lambswear – Indianapolis
  • Mission 27 – Fountain Square
  • The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana Furniture Bank – Fishers

For more information on places to donate around town, please visit the Indianapolis Moms website and watch the video above!

