Local

Indianapolis Moms: Summer camp ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer will be here before we know it! Indianapolis Moms contributor Kait Baumgartner joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to share a few summer camp recommendations for kids.

A few camp suggestions include:

YMCA Summer Camp

Camp Cathedral

The Children’s House

Brightly Art Studio Summer Camps

For more information, please visit the Indianapolis Moms website.