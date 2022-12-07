‘Indianapolis Moms’ talks holiday events for family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year again! The holidays are here meaning holiday attractions around the city are ready for family and friends.
Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner, joined News 8 to talk about four holiday attractions in Indianapolis this season.
Baumgartner discussed the following:
- Christmas Nights of Lights
- Merry Prairie Holiday – Conner Prairie
- A Christmas Carol, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis
- It’s a Wonderful Life – Beef & Boards Music Theater, Indianapolis
For more details, please watch the video above or visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more family holiday events!