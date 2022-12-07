Local

‘Indianapolis Moms’ talks holiday events for family

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year again! The holidays are here meaning holiday attractions around the city are ready for family and friends.

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner, joined News 8 to talk about four holiday attractions in Indianapolis this season.

Baumgartner discussed the following:

  • Christmas Nights of Lights
  •  Merry Prairie Holiday – Conner Prairie
  •  A Christmas Carol, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis
  •  It’s a Wonderful Life – Beef & Boards Music Theater, Indianapolis

For more details, please watch the video above or visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more family holiday events!

