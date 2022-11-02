Local

Indianapolis Moms: The case for social emotional learning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is emotional intelligence month and the midterm election that will decide school board members across the state is less than a week ago. Social emotional learning is on the ballot this year, Indianapolis Moms says.

“This is a buzz word, especially in this election season…there are huge benefits to social emotional learning, it improves school safety, academic performance and even our teacher retention,” Kristi Howard-Shultz, contributor for Indianapolis Moms, said.

Howard-Schultz visited Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the importance of establishing social emotional learning in schools.

Click the video above to watch the full interview and the Indianapolis Moms blog to learn more about social emotional learning.