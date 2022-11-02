Local

Indianapolis Moms: The case for social emotional learning

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is emotional intelligence month and the midterm election that will decide school board members across the state is less than a week ago. Social emotional learning is on the ballot this year, Indianapolis Moms says.

“This is a buzz word, especially in this election season…there are huge benefits to social emotional learning, it improves school safety, academic performance and even our teacher retention,” Kristi Howard-Shultz, contributor for Indianapolis Moms, said.

Howard-Schultz visited Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the importance of establishing social emotional learning in schools.

