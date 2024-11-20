Indianapolis Moms: the power of positive energy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we approach the holiday season, many of us are gearing up for the stress that comes with this time of year. But one thing we should all be aware of is the energy we bring to the table, both personally and professionally.

Andee Bookmyer from Indianapolis Moms joined Daybreak to share why the energy we exude can have a significant impact on those around us.

“It’s important to be mindful of the energy we put out each and every day. Whether positive or negative, that energy ripples out to others and affects them in ways we may not always realize,” Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer shared a video example to drive the point home: a mom in the kitchen energetically banging cooking utensils together while singing and dancing, her young son—calmly eating in his high chair—starts giggling and dancing along.

“That moment really made me realize how contagious energy can be. It’s a reminder that we need to be conscious of the energy we put out into the world, especially when we’re around those we love,” Bookmyer said.

Energy in the Workplace

The conversation then shifted to the workplace, where Bookmyer emphasized the importance of leadership and its role in shaping office energy.

She explained that when leadership fosters a positive environment, it creates a ripple effect that boosts employee morale and productivity. On the flip side, negativity or disengagement from leadership can result in a decline in workplace happiness and performance.

“Energy really starts from the top. If leaders are positive, it creates a better atmosphere and employees will be more engaged. If that positive energy isn’t there, it can lead to disengagement and lower productivity,” Bookmyer said.

Friendships and Relationships

Bookmyer also addressed how energy plays a role in friendships and relationships, noting that consistency and reciprocity are essential in maintaining healthy connections.

Are we showing up for our friends and loved ones in the same way they show up for us? Are we reliable in our communication and interactions?

“Positive energy in friendships and relationships is vital. Are you all in? Or are you hit or miss? Consistency and reliability matter in how we show up for those we care about,” Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer laughed as she recalled a conversation she had with friends about how they communicate—some prefer texts, others are phone call types. She pointed out that it’s important to understand and respect those preferences to maintain strong relationships.

Family Dynamics and the Holidays

When it comes to family, Bookmyer acknowledged that each family has its own unique dynamic. While many of us grew up watching picture-perfect families on TV, reality is often different.

“Every family has their own thing going on,” she said with a smile. “But at the end of the day, relationships with family are the most valuable assets we have.”

She highlighted the challenges of keeping positive energy during family disagreements, especially around the holidays.

“Communication is key. Even if you disagree, it’s important to stay calm and keep the energy positive. Family matters most, and that’s what we have to remember,” Bookmyer said.

Children and Resilience

Bookmyer spoke about the importance of maintaining positive energy around children and students. They are highly impressionable, and the energy they absorb from those around them can shape how they cope with stress and challenges in the future.

“We can’t underestimate our influence on kids. It’s important that we model positive ways to cope and build resilience in them. These skills will serve them well in life,” she said.

Final Thoughts

As the holiday season draws near, Bookmyer’s advice is clear: be mindful of the energy you put out into the world, because it has the power to affect everything around you, from your relationships, to your work environment, and beyond.

“Negative energy is wasted energy. We don’t have time for that. Whether at work, with friends, or with strangers, kindness and respect go a long way,” she said.

To view Andee’s full article, click here.