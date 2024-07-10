Indianapolis Moms: Traveling with racial diversity and inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One Indianapolis Moms writer’s family tested one of the world’s biggest entertainment brands to see if it delivers on its promises to make all families feel welcome.

Indianapolis Moms Contributor Roleen Demmings joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak on her new column about why racial inclusiveness is important to her and its impact on making decisions for her family.

“I grew up in a suburb where I was one of the few black people and I’m very gregarious. I’m outgoing. So I always made my voice heard, but there were other people of color who didn’t. So I always liked to be an advocate for DI (Diversity and Inclusion) and I’m an educator. So that plays a big part too,” she said.

Demmings and her family recently went on vacation, embarking on a Disney Cruise Line. Before their trip, she diligently researched reviews and answers to her questions on Facebook and various websites:

“What are the reviews saying for kids and people that look like me?” “How are they feeling? “Do they feel like they belong?” “Do they feel like they’re being treated well?”

Demmings says the Disney Cruise was the first time she felt racially at rest.

“Even just the artwork, there were pictures of people from all around the world and you know, the Disney movies are always inclusive, but even the plays, the employees had little name tags saying like what country they were from and 70 different countries are represented,” she said.

