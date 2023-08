Indianapolis Moms: Understanding breast milk oversupply

A woman holds her child at an event promoting the freedom of mothers to breastfeed in public, during World Breastfeeding Week at the Village Museum in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — August is National Breastfeeding Month.

Dr. Lindsay Moore, Indianapolis Moms contributor, joined Daybreak to talk about the month, and to help moms better understand breast milk oversupply.

“It’s really an untalked about struggle, because moms feel guilty,” Moore, said.

