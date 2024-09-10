Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns for 17th year with gold medal-winning guest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In just two months, the streets of downtown Indianapolis will be filled with runners and supporters for the 17th annual Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. What began as a local race has now grown into one of the largest marathons in the country, drawing thousands of participants and spectators each year.

Jed Cornforth, executive director of Beyond Monumental, and Rocco Tarassi, chief marketing officer of CNO Financial Group and board member of Beyond Monumental, stopped by Daybreak to chat about what’s in store for this year’s event.

“We’re excited for our 12th consecutive sellout this year. Registration is going exceedingly well,” Cornforth said. “We’re also thrilled to announce that we’ve got Indianapolis native and 2024 Olympian Cole Hocker attending this year’s race as an honorary guest.”

Beyond the star power, Cornforth emphasized the race’s focus on promoting a citywide celebration of health and fitness.

“There’s a race for everybody,” Cornforth said. “There’s a marathon distance, a half marathon, a 5K. But what really makes this a world-class event is all the volunteer support we have. If you can’t run or walk, come down and volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, just come down as a fan and enjoy the party atmosphere.”

A New Kind of Race Day Experience

This year, the Monumental Marathon is introducing a new “yard party” program to encourage community involvement along the 26.2-mile route. Cornforth described it as “a tailgate for the runners,” with hopes of having “two or three thousand tailgates going on simultaneously throughout town.”

With a course that winds through the city, participants will have plenty of support from spectators cheering them on. “It’s a large area, and we really want folks to come out and cheer folks on as they participate,” Cornforth added.

CNO Financial Group, headquartered in central Indiana, returns as the title sponsor for the ninth consecutive year. Tarassi expressed the company’s commitment to the community and to promoting health and well-being.

“Our partnership with the Monumental really underscores our commitment to health, well-being, and the central Indiana community,” Tarassi said. “We’re excited to return as title sponsor with many more years to come.”

Get Involved

The Monumental Marathon offers numerous ways for people to get involved beyond just running or walking. Volunteers are needed at aid stations throughout the course to provide water and electrolytes to runners, as well as at the Monumental Health and Fitness Expo at the Indiana Convention Center.

“We have opportunities for everyone, whether it’s downtown or along the course,” Cornforth said.

Race Day Details

The 17th annual Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, with the race beginning at 8 a.m. near the Indiana Statehouse. Registration is open until Nov. 6, or until the race sells out.

For more information on how to register, volunteer, or attend, click here.