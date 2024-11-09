Monumental Marathon returns for 17th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is back downtown for the 17th running on Saturday morning.

Race weekend kicked off with the Monumental Heath and Fitness Expo at the Indiana Convention Center, where athletes picked up their race packets, explored the latest wellness products, got marathon prep tips, and heard from Olympic Gold mentalists.

“How I train is going to be different from how someone else trains, and then maybe something that works really well for someone can be very beneficial for another,” said Allie Vincent, a participant. “So, just connecting with others and learning from others is really vital for all of us becoming better at our craft.”

For runners like Vincent, who is participating in the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon for the second time, it’s a place for people to gain some inspiration and confidence before the big day. Vincent has participated in six marathons since 2020. She says preparation is key.

“I take a 12-week block, and I just look at it and break it down week by week,” Vincent said. “I make sure I have a long run in there, some workouts, and some junk miles, or time on my feet throughout the rest of the week.”

People from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, including Bermuda, France, Singapore, and China, are participating in Saturday’s race. Indianapolis native and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker will serve as one of this year’s honorary starters.

“It’s going to be special because it really will be my first time doing it with a crowd, with the fans,” said Blake Sanie, a participant from Chicago. “I can’t wait to feel all of the energy. I’m excited.”

As Sanie sees it, the race and preparing for it serve as a good time to bond with his friends.

“A lot of it was just having fun with my friends, just ensuring that we get the miles in that we need every week, but also not doing too much,” Sanie said. “Making sure we can take of ourselves, and also making sure that we take some time to recover and ease into the marathon week so we can ease into the marathon tomorrow and see what happens.”

For people who are first-timers at the marathon, Vincent says it’s important to be prepared and set out everything the night before.

“Focus on just having fun,” Vincent said. “Prepare where you’re going to go for the start. Know how far it is away, and if you’re parking, go ahead and figure that out tonight.”

There are some road closures ahead of the race. The section of Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street is closed. Roads along each of the marathon, half marathon, and 5K courses will be impacted with various traffic restrictions.

The marathon starts at 6:30 a.m., and it is expected to end at 4 p.m.