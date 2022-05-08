Local

Indianapolis mother motivates other moms to overcome substance abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rachel Washington, 41, spent years battling addiction to drugs and alcohol, fighting for custody of her daughter and putting her higher education on hold.

She’s now paying it forward by providing treatment and support to other local women and mother’s facing addiction.

Washington is the Executive Director of Landmark Recovery in Carmel, but she walked a dark path before landing the position.

She started smoking cigarettes while being a teenager in Kentucky and her addiction gradually progressed into stronger substances.

Washington dropped out of college and was in and out of trouble.

She was arrested and lost custody of her daughter Kaylen whom was a teenager in 2013.

While in Kentucky, Washington said she checked into rehab and began writing her daughters Kaylen and step daughter Daphne a letter once a week.

The mother received custody of Kaylen a couple of years later and has been sober since October 10, 2013.

She shares advise to other mothers who are considering checking into Landmark Recovery.

“You’re not a bad person and you’re not a bad mom; you’re a sick mom and there is help for you. This place is here to guide you, help you, give you therapy, understand the science of your addiction. You have the opportunity to be a mom again and be a really good mom.”

Washington has now four associates degrees and just completed her Bachelors in Psychology and is getting her Masters at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in social work.

Washington added that she’s grateful that another Mother’s Day has come to support her daughters and remain sober.