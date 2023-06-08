Indianapolis mother, police plead for help in unsolved murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 37-year-old Christopher Beushausen was working as an Uber driver when he was shot and killed after picking up a ride in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive on January 13.

“The person who booked the ride was not the actual rider,” said Margaret Henderson, Beushausen’s mother.

Nearly 5 months later, police don’t have a suspect or suspects.

Beushausen was engaged to be married, a father of four, and a former Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who served 4 years in Iraq.

He was supposed to return to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office before he was murdered.

“A couple days beforehand, I said ‘I really wish you wouldn’t do Uber anymore. Just go work at the jail if you are going to work at the jail.’ ‘Oh, I’m going to do that Monday mom,’ and never made it,” said Henderson.

No one has come forward with any information, and police don’t have any clues about where the suspect or suspects may be.

“I’d watch this on the news and cry for the parents that had to go through this, and here I am sitting here talking to you guys,” said Henderson.

Henderson doesn’t want another parent to go through what she has endured. She’s asking anyone who may have even a small tip about Chris’ murder to come forward.

“He was the son that any mom would be proud of. I was very proud of him. He was a great brother and he was a great dad.”

Henderson blames the surge in violence that claimed her son in part to the repeal of a law that required Hoosier gun owners to have a permit.