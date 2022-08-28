Local

Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side

(File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday.

John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side of the interstate about a mile west of the State Road 37/Harding Street interchange. That’s on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the crash about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two lanes of I-465 were closed about two hours for the crash investigation

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Emotional support alligator cools off at Philadelphia’s Love Park

National /

Indy with Kids: Some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies

Community /

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

International /

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.