Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday.

John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side of the interstate about a mile west of the State Road 37/Harding Street interchange. That’s on the city’s south side.

Police were called to the crash about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two lanes of I-465 were closed about two hours for the crash investigation