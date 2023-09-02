Indianapolis museums partner in cultural initiative, offering free entry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re trying to find something to do this Labor Day weekend, you could be eligible for a program that offers free entry to some of Indy’s major museums.

Bank of America, in partnership with Museums on Us, offers its cardholders free access to cultural experiences. The Indianapolis Museum of Art, Newfields, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, and Conner Prairie are all participants.

Cardholders can explore these cultural gems this weekend without spending a dime, provided they bring their Bank of America debit or credit card and a photo ID.

Geordan Coleman, Vice President, and market executive for the Indianapolis Market at Bank of America, highlights the goal.

“We want to expand cultural understanding while supporting local museums and nonprofits. Our hope is that visitors will return, bringing others with them,” said Coleman.

This weekend, Newfields is presenting several art exhibits, including The Lume Indianapolis featuring Van Gogh. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering a sneak peek at its upcoming Museum, set to open in April 2025 before closing on Nov. 6 of this year.

Conner Prairie adds to the excitement with “Pyromania – The Def Leppard Experience,” presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, starting tonight at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Across the United States, over 225 cultural institutions join this monthly promotion. The initiative is in effect the first full weekend of each month.

Even if you’re not a Bank of America cardholder, there are other cultural events in Indianapolis this weekend, including Butter, Devour Indy SummerFest, Indy Fringe Theater Festival, and Spark on the Circle.