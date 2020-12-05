Indianapolis music community mourns death of Ron ‘DJ Indiana Jones’ Miner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis music community is mourning the death of a well-known DJ who was part of the city’s hip-hop scene for decades.
Early reports that Ron Miner, known as DJ Indiana Jones, had died were circulating late Friday. Radio Now confirmed his passing on Saturday on social media, asking fans to share their memories of and condolences for the DJ, who was 50 years old.
The radio station on Saturday afternoon announced an 8 p.m. tribute to the DJ with “some of his best mixes” set to play on 100.9:
Our hearts are heavy to announce the passing of our brother, DJ Indiana Jones. One of the best to ever do it in Indy. We’re paying tribute to a RadioNOW original. A man who uplifted everyone with his positive spirit and his love of music.
Tonight we salute DJ Indiana Jones and his contribution to the Indianapolis music scene.
At 8 pm, we will celebrate his life through his first love, music.
Listen to hear some of his best mixes that will turn your living room into a dance floor. We know that’s what he would have wanted.
Our #1 party motivator, gone too soon but never forgotten. Rest well, DJ Indiana Jones. We love you! Our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.
We love you forever. Indy’s finest, DJ Indiana Jones.Radio Now 100.9
Miner founded Crush Entertainment in 1997. The company works in branding, event promotion and consultation, artist booking and management. Among its annual events is the “12 DJs of Christmas,” a food drive benefiting Gleaners Food Bank.
He also operated the Casba bar in Broad Ripple, worked at a DJ instructor at Bach to Rock music school in Carmel and worked with the annual hip-hop festival Chreece.
In social media posts, fellow DJs, musical performers and fans in Indianapolis and around the country shared photos, videos and memories of Miner.