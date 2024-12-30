Indiana soldier dies in Iraq in noncombat incident

WASHINGTON (WISH) — An Indiana Army National Guard soldier has died in Iraq in a noncombat incident, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday.

Capt. Eric Richard Hart, 34, of Indianapolis, died Saturday in the incident. An investigation has not yet been completed.

Hart was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, which was the U.S. military’s name for the international war against Syria, which included campaigns in both Syria and Iraq.

Hart was assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, 38th Infantry Division, Indiana National Guard in Indianapolis.