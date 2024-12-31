Where to get your New Year’s party on in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is getting ready to ring in the New Year with a day chocked-full of events for all ages.

The WISH-TV Daybreak crew spent New Year’s Eve bouncing around the Circle City, looking ahead at the festivities Indy has in store.

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The parties started as early as 10 a.m. at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum with its annual “Countdown to Noon.” It hosted two countdowns: One at noon and another at 1 p.m. to let the younger crowds feel included in the holiday.

This year’s countdown also marked a major milestone for the institution — it will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025.

Kimberly Harms Robinson, the museum’s media and public relations director, says the museum has come a long way. Its staff has dug through the archives for special activations all year long.

“We have over 130,000 artifacts in our collection,” Harms Robinson said. “A hundred of them will be on display. (They) tell you really about the beginning of the museum. It started in a carriage house to this 500,000 square-foot museum that we have today, as well as the outdoor 7.5-acre park sports park.”

Indiana State Museum

Another kid-oriented event returns to the Indiana State Museum. Its annual Family New Year’s Eve Party returns.

The festivities there kick-off at 6 p.m. with visitors having access to all three floors of the museum and all of the Celebration Crossing exhibits. Families can ring in the new year and cap off the night with a big balloon drop at 8:30 p.m.

Communication Director Carla Knapp says more than 3,000 balloons will be dropped.

“They can enjoy face painting or glitter tattoos. Of course we’ve got lots of party hats and noisemakers,” Knapp said. “It’s a really great way for our little visitors, especially, to get into the fun of celebrating the new year, ringing in 2025, but everybody can still make it home in time for bedtime.”

Admission for people three and up starts at $18. Kids two and under get in for free.

Hotel Indy

One of the more extravagant celebrations for NYE could be found at Hotel Indy. It’s hosting an elegant dinner party on Tuesday night that includes a cocktail hour at The Paddock, a three-course dinner in The Hulman, and a rooftop toast at midnight in the Cannon Ball Lounge.

Dinner is sold out; however, people can still get in for a rooftop toast for $50.

Executive Chef Danny Keiner says they were hoping to show off everything the property has to offer in one night.

“It’s the perfect time to get in those carbs before the new year kicks in,” Keiner said. “Our first course is going to be a root vegetable tartare…with a mustard vinaigrette and some rye toast points. Then we’ll follow it up with a warmer dish, and that is our wild mushroom and sweet corn bisque…We’re gonna end the night with two options…our garlic with mashed potato with duck confit (or Winter Squash and Sage Pasta Rags.)”

The Cannon Ball Lounge will open up around 9 p.m. for non-dinner guests.

MELT NYE Dance Party

Finally, on Daybreak’s tour of New Year’s Eve parties in Indy was GANGGANG’s MELT NYE Dance Party.

The art collective has hosted the event in the past during its BUTTER Art Fair and the NBA All-Star Game. However, this is the first time they host it on New Year’s Eve.

Senior Director for the Indianapolis Market Nigel Long says the party also helps out local artists.

“We haven’t really done a fundraiser before,” Long said. “We can really kind of reach all people and all of us can come together and kind of celebrate GANGGANG, what it’s been about, all the artists and their accomplishments. As well as just the city of Indianapolis and the amazing year that we had in 2024.”

Doors open for MELT NYE at 8 p.m. and the party starts at 9 p.m. General Admission starts at $75. Click here for more.