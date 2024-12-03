Indianapolis nonprofit celebrates completion of 100th affordable home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tucked away in a neighborhood just off 38th Street on the east side of Indianapolis is the latest effort by an area nonprofit to chip away at the affordable housing shortage.

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership is a nonprofit that works to help break down barriers to owning a home and also helps develop housing.

On Tuesday it will celebrate the completion of its 100th affordable house. The newest development is a 1,500 square-foot, three bedroom, two bathroom home.

CEO Gina Miller says taking the steps to own a hope can be hard work. So the milestone is also a testament to the work their clients do to be able to be able to afford a new home.

“We started to see the supply of affordable homes in Indianapolis really dwindle — Even more acutely so in the last few years,” Miller said. “We saw a real need for more of us to engage in bringing more of that supply to the market. So this has been a really important part of our programming for our families that want to achieve that dream of homeownership.”

The group has been around for more than 30 years helping families access resources for homeownership and affordable housing. However, it only started developing houses seven years ago.

Chief Strategy Officer Joe Hanson says their work has reshaped what affordable housing looks like.

With house 100 in the books, the nonprofit is focused on getting to 200 homes built. According to Hason, INHP already has its next 38 houses in the works.

“We’ve worked in a number of neighborhoods through the years,” Hanson said. “It’s been an opportunity to work with, for instance, the United Northeast Community Development Corporation in this neighborhood. So [we’ve worked with] 9-10 different neighborhoods through the years. It’s just been a wonderful opportunity to get to know the neighbors and to work in their areas.”

INHP works with low or moderate-income families providing education and one-on-one advising about homeownership and home financing.

To qualify for the houses it builds, families must make 80% of the area median income. Although, the organization has programs that serve households that make up to 120% of that figure.

Chief Relationship Officer Tanya Searcy says they try to make the intake process as easy as possible.

“Online — it will route them to our lending team,” Searcy said. “If they maybe need some credit repair — it will send them to our homeowner development team to go through some of our financial literacy classes.”

The 100th home is already in the works to be purchased by one of INHP’s clients. Since the start of its “first-look” program, all of the homes it has built have been bought by the people the nonprofit serves.

Program leaders, neighbors and other partners will celebrate a ribbon-cutting for the new home on Tuesday afternoon.