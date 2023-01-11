Local

Indianapolis nonprofit offers helping hand to teen parents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local woman who was once a struggling teen mother is now using her life experience to help teen parents keep their life on track. She’s the founder of Pretty Passionate Hands, a nonprofit in Indianapolis. The goal is to create a space for teens that are nurturing to them and their babies.

Founder, Paradise Bradford, says the organization is the resource she needed growing up. She set out to help other young girls and boys who feel they have no place to turn. Brooklyn Bullock is in high school and cares for her 9-month-old baby who keeps her busy.

“I cheer. I go to work and school, and still take care of him,” Bullock said.

She says some family members felt unsure about her pregnancy at 15. “My grandma on my dad’s side said she could drive me to Chicago to get an abortion,” Bullock said.

Instead of taking that route, she found an Obgyn. “I tried my best to make it to doctors’ appointments on time. They were way across town because I lived on the far east side,” Bullock said.

She also enrolled in programs at Pretty Passionate Hands, a nonprofit that supports teen mothers and fathers. Bradford founded the organization in 2015. It offers services and hosts weekly events focusing on health and wellness, family planning, communication, co-parting, and other life skills.

“We want to give them mentorship. We want to be an open door for them to come when they want to get away from their current situation,” Bradford said.

There’s also an in-house pantry with items like underwear to baby formula free of charge. “It goes unnoticed in our community from 12 to 18. You can’t just go to the store and buy the things you need every day,” Bradford said.

This is a struggle Bradford knows well. She had her first child at 15.

(WISH Photos)

“I lost focus and strayed away with no support or guidance,” said Bradford. She says life spiraled after that, and she ended up in prison.

“I sat back and said how did I get here? During that time, I decided it was time to make a change, and I didn’t want other people to go through that,” said Bradford. Now, Bradford is sharing the lessons she learned to offer hope to young parents like Brooklyn.

“When I first met Paradise, she said what can I help you with,” said Bullock.

Bradford says she hopes to scale the nonprofit by eventually providing daycare services for parents.

“I needed this myself so much. Every time my teen parents come here; they tell me to thank you. I am always like, and I can’t believe somebody else is telling me to thank you for something I do. It is just so surreal,” said Bradford.

Every last Tuesday of the month, Pretty Passionate Hands has open enrollment for new parents, volunteers, community partnerships, and sponsors.