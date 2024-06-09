Indianapolis nonprofit ships nutritious meals across the globe

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis centre of nonprofit Lifeline Christian Mission is bringing Hoosier hospitality to areas across the globe with high hunger and malnourishment.

Lifeline ships to 11 countries across the world, and feeds areas across the globe.

“Some of them go locally and globally. They were in eastern Kentucky with the floods that took place,” Indianapolis centre director Danny Smith said. “Currently, they are in Ukraine with the Ukraine-Russian war.”

Smith says roughly 35,000 meals are shipped out of the centre, located in Plainfield, each month.

Each one of the meals is carefully put together during “meal pack events.”

Each event is customizable, and it is common for local businesses and churches to bring their teams out to pack meals.

“It’s just a really cool way to get the guys interacting and give back to the community,” Director of Quality and Training at Miller Pipeline Jeremy White said.

Events begin with a quick training session that covers the mission and specifics of the packing. According to Smith, the nonprofit aims to honor and glorify God through their work

After training, every attendee suits up in a hair net and gets to work.

Bags are filled with a nutrient dense recipe, one that is packed with protein and fulfills 75% of a child’s daily veggie needs.

After each bag is packed, it is then loaded into a box. 36 bags fit into a box.

The boxes are then stacked into a massive shipping container. Each of the 40-foot shipping containers carries over 285,000 meals.

Those interested in hosting a meal packing event or getting involved in any way can click here for additional information.