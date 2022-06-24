Local

Indianapolis ‘Oath Keeper’ indicted in Jan. 6 case

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The first trial for one of the hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions starts this week, with jury selection scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, for the case against Guy Wesley Reffitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Greene, 39, was arrested on Thursday.

Federal investigators claim Greene is a member of the “Oath Keepers” group and charged him with five crimes:

  • conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
  • obstruction of an official proceeding
  • conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties
  • entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • tampering with documents or proceedings

Investigators allege Greene was tapped as an “operations leader” by the leader of the Oath Keepers. He’s accused of being among a group of people who traveled across the country with firearms.

Court documents state the Greene also deleted evidence from his phone after the events of Jan. 6.

An initial court appearance for Greene was scheduled for Friday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Drive-thru backpack giveaway to provide school supplies to thousands of students

Life.Style.Live! /

Tasty Takeout: Books & Brews

All Indiana /

Financial literacy camp created for kids based on Monopoly game

All Indiana /

Toyota is recalling its first mainstream electric car because the wheels can fall off

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.