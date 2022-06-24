Indianapolis ‘Oath Keeper’ indicted in Jan. 6 case

(WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Michael Greene, 39, was arrested on Thursday.
Federal investigators claim Greene is a member of the “Oath Keepers” group and charged him with five crimes:
- conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- obstruction of an official proceeding
- conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties
- entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- tampering with documents or proceedings
Investigators allege Greene was tapped as an “operations leader” by the leader of the Oath Keepers. He’s accused of being among a group of people who traveled across the country with firearms.
Court documents state the Greene also deleted evidence from his phone after the events of Jan. 6.
An initial court appearance for Greene was scheduled for Friday.