Indianapolis ‘Oath Keeper’ indicted in Jan. 6 case

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The first trial for one of the hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions starts this week, with jury selection scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, for the case against Guy Wesley Reffitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Michael Greene, 39, was arrested on Thursday.

Federal investigators claim Greene is a member of the “Oath Keepers” group and charged him with five crimes:

conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

obstruction of an official proceeding

conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

tampering with documents or proceedings

Investigators allege Greene was tapped as an “operations leader” by the leader of the Oath Keepers. He’s accused of being among a group of people who traveled across the country with firearms.

Court documents state the Greene also deleted evidence from his phone after the events of Jan. 6.

An initial court appearance for Greene was scheduled for Friday.